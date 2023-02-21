Mandhana steers India to T20 World Cup last four

GQEBERHA: Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 as India beat Ireland in a rain-affected match in Gqeberha on Monday to book a semi-final meeting with Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Replying to India’s imposing 155 for six, Ireland 54 for two when rain ended play, handing India a rain-adjusted five-run win.

A strong, swirling wind made conditions difficult and Mandhana was dropped four times in the outfield during a 56-ball innings which included nine fours and three sixes.

Shafali Verma made 24 and helped Mandhana put on 62 for the first wicket but both batters struggled to time the ball, although the left-handed Mandhana hit with authority after reaching her second successive half-century off 40 balls.

Ireland captain Laura Delany took three for 33.

One of the catches was held by a diving Orla Prendergast, who also bowled impressively to take two for 22.

Ireland made a disastrous start when Amy Hunter was run out off the first ball of the innings, attempting a second run after hitting the ball to midwicket.

Four balls later, Prendergast was bowled by Renuka Thakur without scoring.

But Gaby Lewis (32 not out) and Delany (17 not out) shared an unbeaten stand of 53.

With rain threatening, they went for their shots, raising the possibility of an upset win if they went past the adjusted par total. But when the rain became heavier, play was halted and eventually called off.

India finished the group stage with three wins from four matches and will face Austra­lia in the semi-finals in Cape Town on Thursday.

England, who play Pakistan in Cape Town on Tuesday, have also qualified for the semi-finals.

NZ KNOCK SRI LANKA OUT

On Sunday, New Zealand outplayed Sri Lanka by 102 runs at Boland Park in Paarl to keep their hopes alive.

After losing to Australia (97 runs) and South Africa (65), New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 81 runs before turning on the power on Sunday, scoring 162-3 after electing to bat first, and then bundling out Sri Lanka for 60.

Suzie Bates (56) and Amelia Kerr (66) struck half-centuries for New Zealand.

New Zealand moved into second place in Group 1 behind defending champions and semi-final bound Australia but will be overtaken if hosts South Africa beat Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who won their first two matches, finished the group stage level on points with New Zealand but were eliminated on net run-rate.

Summarised scores:

India bt Ireland by five runs (DLS method).

INDIA 155-6 in 20 overs (S. Mandhana 87; O. Prendergast 2-22, L. Delany 3-33); IRELAND 54-2 in 8.3 overs (G. Lewis 32 not out)

New Zealand bt Sri Lanka by 102 runs.

NEW ZEALAND 162-3 in 20 overs (A. Kerr 66, S. Bates 56); SRI LANKA 60 in 15.5 overs (A. Kerr 2-7, L. Tahuhu 2-12).

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023