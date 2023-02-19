Changes to NAB law benefiting Imran, his party: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday again targeted the PDM government led by her uncle, saying she was “totally against” National Accountability Bureau’s amendments that not only defamed the anti-graft body but also benefited a number of politicians mostly of the federal ruling coalition in corruption cases.

“I am totally against NAB amendments. Currently, (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman) Imran Khan and his party men are benefiting from the NAB’s amended law,” Maryam said in a talk with journalists in Model Town here on Saturday. She however declared that accountability mechanisms would remain in place in any shape in the country.

A couple of days ago she distanced herself from the Shehbaz Sharif government after it imposed taxes worth Rs170bn, saying “this coalition government of nine parties is not our government. Our government will be that of Nawaz Sharif.”

The PML-N led government soon after coming to power in April last year introduced massive changes to the NAB laws benefiting over 90 per cent of its cases, including high-profile ones at the inquiry, investigation and trial stage.

Says Elahi’s audio leak proof of ‘bench fixing’

As the PTI had challenged the new NAB law, the Supreme Court this month had sought record of all cases that were shelved following the amendments.

Advice to judiciary

Maryam Nawaz advised the judiciary to end the impression of ‘one-sided justice’. Citing recent audio leaks, she alleged it showed that in the institutions, there were still remnants of former ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed. “Imran Khan wants to return to power riding the judiciary,” she reiterated and warned that the PML-N would not sit silent this time if any discriminatory attitude was adopted against it.

“The judiciary will have to wash the slur of giving punishment to her father (Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield corruption cases). If the judiciary does not do so then the future course will be difficult. Nothing can be more unfortunate than a double standard of justice,” she maintained.

Talking to GeoNews, she said Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s purported audio was proof of ‘bench-fixing’.

She also predicted that Nawaz Sharif would soon be acquitted in corruption cases. Mr Sharif was undergoing seven years imprisonment in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills NAB reference before being allowed on bail by the high court to go to the United Kingdom in November 2019 on medical grounds.

Also, Maryam predicted the disqualification of the ousted prime minister in cases against him. “Imran Khan cannot escape disqualification either in the Tyrian, foreign funding or Toshakhana cases,” she said and added Khan would not go to the court (in these cases) as he was hiding in a bunker (Zaman Park, Lahore).

She said Imran Khan had a plan to stay in power for 12 years but Nawaz Sharif failed it. “Imran wanted to appoint a new army chief but he failed because of Nawaz Sharif’s plan,” she said.

‘Bench fixing’

Talking to GeoNews, she said Parvez Elahi’s purported audio was proof of ‘bench-fixing’. When asked about Mr Elahi’s allegation that her media cell was behind taping phone calls, Maryam said: “Had I asked him to go to him (a serving judge of the Supreme Court).”

She also said she talked of three to four judges related to bench fixing, otherwise most judges were honest and respectable. “There are still remnants of Gen Faiz in the judiciary,” she said and questioned the conduct of the judges who “requesting” Imran Khan to appear before the court.

She said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to come to Pakistan but there were certain hurdles. “Despite having his own government, Nawaz Sharif cannot return to the country,” she remarked.

Asked if the PDM came to power after striking a deal with former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bawaj, the PML-N leader said: “No…Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister because of the bad governance of Imran. Bajwa had more cordial relations with Imran than Shehbaz.” She also named three former ISI chiefs — Gen Shuja Pasha, Gen Zaheerul Islam and Gen Faiz Hameed — for building the political career of Mr Khan and his party.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023