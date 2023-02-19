HRCP concerned over slow flood relief in Sindh

KARACHI: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed alarm over the state of law and order, the high incidence of gender-based violence, safety of journalists and slow rehabilitation of flood-affected communities in northern Sindh.

The HRCP stated this at the conclusion of a high-profile fact-finding mission to northern Sindh, says a press release issued on Saturday.

The mission was also concerned by the level of political and feudal influence over state institutions and agencies, which makes people’s access to justice unpredictable and affects their ability to realise their rights.

The mission comprised HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani, vice-chair Sindh Qazi Khizer Habib, council member Sadia Bokhari, and senior activist Imdad Chandio. Accompanied by HRCP co-chair Asad Iqbal Butt, the team visited Ghotki, Kandkhot, Jacobabad and Larkana.

Of particular concern to the mission were reports that families affected by the last year’s devastating floods have yet to receive compensation or assistance to rebuild their homes. The mission was told by the district commissioner in Qambar-Shahdadkot that over 142,000 houses in this area alone had been destroyed. Additionally, the number of schools destroyed have severely interrupted children’s education, with little sign of the situation improving.

The mission was alarmed to find that at least 300 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Ghotki, with women and children being primary targets. Police reports suggest that military-grade weapons have been used in such instances, allegedly sourced from Balochistan and thus calling into question provincial border security. The residents have also alleged the complicity of security forces, given the hundreds of check-posts that line the border.

During their visit to Kandhkot and Jacobabad — which appears to account for the highest rate of honour killings in the province — the mission was appalled to learn that victims included underage girls, married women and even elderly women. Victims’ families also complained of needlessly long delays in investigation as well as court proceedings.

The mission was concerned to learn that journalists based in Ghotki, Kandhkot and Larkana found it difficult to report against influential people for fear of reprisal in the form of death threats, kidnappings, assault and fabricated FIRs.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023