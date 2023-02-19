Cleric gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A religious personality was shot dead in Mashokhel area on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Saturday morning, the police said.

Badhber police station officials identified the deceased as Mufti Ijaz.

They said the case was being investigated from different angles. However, they added the deceased had also a dispute with one of his relatives.

Investigation officer Sabir Khan said that the police had received information about the deceased having a dispute with his brother-in-law.

