DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 19, 2023

Cleric gunned down in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published February 19, 2023 Updated February 19, 2023 07:09am

PESHAWAR: A religious personality was shot dead in Mashokhel area on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Saturday morning, the police said.

Badhber police station officials identified the deceased as Mufti Ijaz.

They said the case was being investigated from different angles. However, they added the deceased had also a dispute with one of his relatives.

Investigation officer Sabir Khan said that the police had received information about the deceased having a dispute with his brother-in-law.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security stocktaking
Updated 19 Feb, 2023

Security stocktaking

Experts have called for a security audit in the wake of the Karachi attack.
Courting arrest
19 Feb, 2023

Courting arrest

THE PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, which it plans to commence from Lahore on Wednesday, Feb 22, will be an acid...
Leopard’s day out
19 Feb, 2023

Leopard’s day out

THINGS got about as wild as they can get in Islamabad’s DHA Phase II on Friday, when a leopard kept as a pet by a...
Audacious raid
Updated 18 Feb, 2023

Audacious raid

The terrorists have the ability to strike at will, while the state’s response has been largely unimpressive. This must change.
More ‘leaks’
18 Feb, 2023

More ‘leaks’

YET again, secretly taped recordings of conversations involving prominent public figures have been ‘leaked’ to...
Regressive mindset
18 Feb, 2023

Regressive mindset

THE Gomal University administration’s decision to ban the mixing of male and female college students on the ...