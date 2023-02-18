DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2023

Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message

Reuters Published February 18, 2023 Updated February 18, 2023 12:10pm

Twitter said on Friday it will allow only paid subscribers to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method to secure their accounts.

After March 20, “only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method,” the company tweeted.

Two-factor authentication, meant to make accounts more secure, requires an account holder to use a second authentication method in addition to a password. Twitter allows 2FA by text message, authentication app and a security key.

The company believes phone-number-based 2FA is being abused by “bad actors”, according to a Wednesday blog post that the company’s tweet linked to.

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted “Yup” in reply to a user tweet that the company was changing policy “because Telcos Used Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS”, and that the company was losing $60 million a year “on scam SMS”.

The blue check mark, previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures, is now open to anyone prepared to pay.

Last month, Twitter said it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 per month, the same as for iOS subscribers.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Audacious raid
Updated 18 Feb, 2023

Audacious raid

The terrorists have the ability to strike at will, while the state’s response has been largely unimpressive. This must change.
More ‘leaks’
18 Feb, 2023

More ‘leaks’

YET again, secretly taped recordings of conversations involving prominent public figures have been ‘leaked’ to...
Regressive mindset
18 Feb, 2023

Regressive mindset

THE Gomal University administration’s decision to ban the mixing of male and female college students on the ...
Despondent public
Updated 17 Feb, 2023

Despondent public

The ravaging of the Pakistani economy has been wrought by fiscal malfeasance at the highest levels of power.
Taliban-TTP nexus
17 Feb, 2023

Taliban-TTP nexus

IF the analysis of an American government think tank stating that the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to end their...
Progressive measures
17 Feb, 2023

Progressive measures

A SENSIBLE initiative is on the cards that proposes to use technology and the huge Nadra database to address ...