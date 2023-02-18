MNA Ali Wazir gets warm welcome in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: MNA Ali Wazir was warmly welcomed by activists of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and Awami National Party when he reached Tajazai area of Lakki Marwat while on way to Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

After being released from prison in Karachi, the lawmaker from South Waziristan and leader of PTM stopped in Tajazai for some time and attended a reception arranged in his honour along the Indus Highway.

On the occasion, PTM, ANP and Pakhtun Students Federation activists raised slogans against terrorism and in favour of peace.

Addressing the workers, Mr Wazir asked Pakhtuns to work for peace and stop lawlessness in their region.

“Peace will bring prosperity to the region,” he maintained, adding Bacha Khan and Wali Khan believed in the non-violence philosophy and their vision and thoughts would be promoted to bring long-lasting peace and sustainable development to the Pakhtun region.

The lawmaker thanked the people and asked them to attend a public meeting to be held in North Waziristan on Feb 26 (Sunday) and play an effective role in bringing back normalcy and peace to the area.

VISIT: Medical Teaching Institution, Bannu, Board of Governor chairman Prof Saeedullah Shah has announced the health employees with outstanding performance will be conferred employees of the month awards soon.

He made the announcement during a visit to MTI hospitals in Bannu on Friday. He also visited the Bannu Medical College and met the management, faculty and students.

On the occasion, Dr Shah also inaugurated a tree plantation drive by sowing a sapling on the premises of the college. He asked the teachers and students to take part in the drive.

During a visit to MTI hospitals, he said a number of changes introduced in various departments in the three major health facilities of the region had benefited the ailing people to a great extent.

“The credit to provide standard healthcare to citizens goes to the employees, who worked hard to implement the revolutionary steps,” he maintained.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2023