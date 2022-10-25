DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 25, 2022

Karachi ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir in sedition case

Naeem Sahoutara Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 06:24pm
<p>A file photo of South Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir. — Reuters</p>

A file photo of South Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir. — Reuters

A Karachi anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted incarcerated MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to alleged sedition and delivering an incendiary speech against the state institutions at a rally.

The order was passed after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the lawmaker, who is jailed in Karachi central prison since December 31, 2020, his defence counsel Qadir Khan told Dawn.com.

Ali Wazir is still facing trial in three other identical cases lodged in Karachi, in which he has already been granted bail. He faces a fourth sedition case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Miran Shah.

Last month, the MNA was granted bail in a similar case by the ATC. However, he could not be released since he could not immediately arrange the surety amount, totaling Rs1.9 million, in all the four cases lodged in Karachi.

“It might take two or three days to arrange the surety amount. Until then, Ali Wazir will have to stay in the prison,” his lawyer had said.

In November 2021, the Supreme Court granted bail to Wazir in one case lodged against him, along with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen and other leaders, for delivering incendiary speeches at a rally within the jurisdiction of Sohrab Goth police station.

Later, the Sindh High Court in May granted him bail in a second identical case lodged at Sohrab Goth police station.

However, Karachi police had then booked him in a third case lodged at the Shah Latif Town police station against the PTM leaders over alleged hate speech against state institutions.

After the trial court granted bail to Wazir in the third case in July, the police filed a challan against him in a fourth case registered at the Boat Basin police station in May 2018.

The other three cases have been lodged against Pashteen and other leaders, including MNA Mohsin Dawar, Noorullah Tareen, Ahsanullah, Javed Raheem, Muhammad Sher Khan, Ibrahim, Muhammad Tahir alias Qazi Tahir, Sher Ayub, Baseerullah, Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Ullah.

The cases were lodged under Sections 124-A (sedition), 125 (waging war against any power in alliance with Pakistan), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups etc), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on behalf of the state.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...
Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...