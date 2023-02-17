DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2023

12 officials of Chakwal revenue dept suspended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 17, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has suspended 12 officials of the revenue department, including Naib Tehsildar of Chakwal Najaf Hameed, the brother of former ISI director general retired Gen Faiz Hameed, on charges of misconduct and asked them to report to him immediately.

The commissioner confirmed to Dawn that the naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed was suspended due to misconduct and an inquiry would be launched against him.

The other suspended officers have been identified as Sarfraz Hussain, Khizar Hayyat, Mukhtar Hussain and Mohammad Ali Nika working as Girdawar whereas Mohammad Safdar, Mumtaz Hussain, Abid Abbas, Asif Mohammad, Waqar Ali, Ahmed Nawaz and Mushtaq Ahmed were serving as Patwaris.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2023

