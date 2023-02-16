2 gunmen who ‘shot at’ Islamabad police checkpoint succumb to injuries

Two gunmen who allegedly shot at a police checkpoint in Islamabad late Wednesday night have succumbed to their injuries, the Islamabad Police said on Thursday.

In a tweet today, it said two unidentified armed suspects on a motorcycle had opened fire at police barricade D-12, adding that police personnel remained unharmed due to the “safety measures” taken by them.

The “injured attackers were shifted to a hospital but they could not survive”, the police said, without explaining how the suspects were wounded. It added that efforts to identify the suspects were under way.

It alleged that the suspects “opened fire as soon as they saw the police while all cars were being checked strictly” at the checkpoint.

High alert, increased security

Last month, Punjab Police Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had issued orders to put security on high alert across the province.

He had directed that the security arrangements of sensitive and public places should be tightened in all districts, including the provincial capital Lahore.

The inspector had also directed that the Special Branch and the CTD should beef up intelligence-based operations and provide all possible support to the district police teams in defeating criminals.

The heightened security measures had been employed a day after a policeman was martyred and six people were injured in a blast in Islamabad’s I-10 neighbourhood on Dec 23, 2022.

The same month, the capital police had decided to link cameras installed at metro bus stations with the Islamabad safe city network to enhance surveillance.

Security efforts have been increased further across the country since a powerful suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines killed 84 people and injured many others on Jan 30.