Toyota prices increased again

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: Despite a steep fall in sales amid plant closure, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of various Toyota vehicles for the second time in less than a month by Rs200,000-Rs890,000.

The company said that economic uncertainties and the extremely volatile rupee have adversely impacted the cost of manufacturing, making it difficult for the company to hold the current indicative selling price thus compelling it to pass on some impact to the market.

The new prices are subject to change and prices prevailing at the time of delivery shall continue to be applicable on all orders, IMC said.

The new prices of Toyota Yaris 1.3 MT, 1.3 CVT, 1.3 H MT, 1.3 H CVT, 1.5 MT and 1.5 CVT are Rs4.279 million, Rs4.549m, Rs4.519m, Rs4.749m, Rs4.869m and Rs5.169m, showing a jump of Rs200,000-240,000.

After a jump of Rs260,000-340,000, the new rates of Corolla 1.6 MT, 1.6 CVT, 1.6 CVT Upsspec, 1.8 CVT, 1.8 CVT SR and 1.8 CVT SR BLK are Rs5.529m, Rs6.059m, Rs6.659m, Rs6.369m, Rs6.939m and Rs6.979m.

Hilux STD, STD U/S, Deckless, 4x4 and ZTR now carry new prices of Rs6.729m, Rs6.759m, Rs6.229m, Rs8.909m and Rs6.449m, depicting a rise of Rs 310,000-450,000. With a price hike of Rs500,000-660,000, the new rates of Revo STD, G MT, G AT, V AT and V AT ROCCO are Rs10.229m, Rs11.089, Rs11.629m, Rs12.859m and Rs13.559m.

Fortuner LO Petrol, High Petrol, Diesel and Diesel Legender prices have been raised to Rs14.109m, Rs16.159m, Rs17.029m and Rs17.959m from Rs13.41v9m, Rs15.459m, Rs 16.189m and Rs 17.069m, up by Rs 690,000-890,000.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023

