Ex-minister Jhagra defends letter to centre on IMF deal

PESHAWAR: Former provincial health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday said that he had stood by

his words when he had written a letter to the incumbent federal government, in which he had hinted at withdrawing from a commitment his province had made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the loan programme.

The former finance minister had stated in the letter that his province could not leave a surplus budget as desired by the IMF.

Speaking to mediapersons on the premises of the Peshawar High Court, he insisted he had written the letter in the larger interest of the people of KP, who had given him the mandate.

“Speaking for the rights of the people is the prime responsibility of their party (PTI),” he said.

He said his name had also been mentioned in the FIR registered against the former federal finance minister Shaukat Tareen. However, he said he had not received any summon from the FIA.

Mr Jhagra said he would approach court if he received any notice or summon from the FIA.

PTI central leader Azam Swati, who was also present on the occasion, said if the establishment wanted to save the country, it should withdraw support from the Pakistan Democratic Movement government in the centre.

He said holding the elections was the only solution to political instability in the country.

Former governor Shah Farman said the incumbent governor should announce date for the general elections in the province.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023