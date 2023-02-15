DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2023

Ex-minister Jhagra defends letter to centre on IMF deal

Bureau Report Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 10:20am
<p>KP ex-finance minister Taimur Jhagra addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File</p>

KP ex-finance minister Taimur Jhagra addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

PESHAWAR: Former provincial health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday said that he had stood by

his words when he had written a letter to the incumbent federal government, in which he had hinted at withdrawing from a commitment his province had made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the loan programme.

The former finance minister had stated in the letter that his province could not leave a surplus budget as desired by the IMF.

Speaking to mediapersons on the premises of the Peshawar High Court, he insisted he had written the letter in the larger interest of the people of KP, who had given him the mandate.

“Speaking for the rights of the people is the prime responsibility of their party (PTI),” he said.

He said his name had also been mentioned in the FIR registered against the former federal finance minister Shaukat Tareen. However, he said he had not received any summon from the FIA.

Mr Jhagra said he would approach court if he received any notice or summon from the FIA.

PTI central leader Azam Swati, who was also present on the occasion, said if the establishment wanted to save the country, it should withdraw support from the Pakistan Democratic Movement government in the centre.

He said holding the elections was the only solution to political instability in the country.

Former governor Shah Farman said the incumbent governor should announce date for the general elections in the province.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gas price increase
Updated 15 Feb, 2023

Gas price increase

It is unfortunate that no govt has ever had the political will to resolve Pakistan's economic issues.
Code of conduct
15 Feb, 2023

Code of conduct

IT is telling of the vitiated state of Pakistan’s present-day politics that even outlining a bare minimum ‘code...
‘Seditious’ utterances
15 Feb, 2023

‘Seditious’ utterances

THE PDM government appears hell-bent on clubbing its opponents, particularly those belonging to the PTI, with the ...
Tainted legacy
Updated 14 Feb, 2023

Tainted legacy

The Bajwa doctrine must be reassessed, and its lesser-known dimensions audited in depth and brought into the public eye.
Caught at sea
14 Feb, 2023

Caught at sea

POOR fishermen on both sides of the border are amongst the hardest-hit victims of the decades-old Pakistan-India...
Organ racket
14 Feb, 2023

Organ racket

THANKS to the sustained efforts of activists and health professionals, the illegal organ transplantation trade has...