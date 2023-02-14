Amid turmoil, PPP asks parties to thrash out ‘code of conduct’

• Bilawal doesn’t rule out talking to PTI

• PDM silent on cancellation of proposed Feb 7 multi-party conference

ISLAMABAD: Less than a week after the much-hyped Multi-Party Conference (MPC) was shelved, the Pakistan Peoples Party urged all political parties on Monday to sit together and devise a Code of Conduct (CoC) so that “we don’t cross the line while confronting each other” and thrash out a consensus to tackle the multiple crises afflicting the nation.

Although the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had refused to attend the MPC, which was to be held on Feb 7 and then put back to Feb 9, the PPP expressed willingness to invite all political forces, including the PTI, to the sitting.

At the same time, the government side has kept mum over cancellation of the MPC twice in a week and even the ruling allies, including the PPP, were unaware of the reasons behind the postponement.

Some believed it was cancelled due to Imran Khan’s reluctance to att­end the meeting while some others ascribed the move to differences within the ruling alliance over possibility of a military operation against terrorists.

Farhatullah Babar, a veteran PPP leader, said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not shared with allies the reasons for shelving the MPC. He said his party would have no objection if a fresh operation was conducted against militants.

Many attempts were made to contact Informa­tion Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, but she was not available.

PTI outrage

The PTI reacted with fury to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s suggestion for an MPC “at a time when cases are being filed against PTI leaders”.

The opposition party is nevertheless of the view that all political parties and the establishment should sit together to hear each other out.

“We [all political parties] will have to unite on a minimum common agenda to rid the nation of crisis,” the PPP chairman said while addressing the inaugural event of his party’s initiative to celebrate 2023 as the Golden Jubilee Year of the Constitution.

He said the PPP’s central executive committee had formed a body to get in touch with all parties, friend or foe, to convince them of the need to work out a CoC that would regulate “our behaviour inside and outside parliament”.

“If all political parties agree on a Code of Conduct, we can overcome the crisis and chart a path to progress,” he added.

“But if every party decides it will neither play nor allow others to play, the nation will be the ultimate loser,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari warned.

“It is the last chance for political parties to save the country. Otherwise history won’t be kind to us.”

Referring to the PTI chief without naming him, the PPP leader recalled a statement of Imran Khan that he could talk to terrorists but not with political parties in parliament.

“Even if you are in the opposition, it is your responsibility to proceed according to rules of the game,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI leader, told Dawn “I won’t rule out the possibility of my party’s participation in any dialogue proposed by Mr Bilawal. But I advise him not to become a part of the government’s ‘unconstitutional’ acts”.

Fawad said: “The establishment and all political parties must sit together and give some space to each other.”

He complained that sedition cases were being made against PTI leaders in Sindh.

“Our leader Muhammad Khan Bhatti was picked up in Sindh last week and no FIR has so far been registered. A case of sedition has been filed against Shaukat Tarin.

“Is this an atmosphere for talks. Their words are hollow,” Fawad Chaudhry said, heaping scorn on the ruling coalition.

Asked will the PTI join talks if formally invited by the PPP, Fawad said: “We will cross the bridge when it comes.”

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023