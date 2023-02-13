Remittances decline 13.1pc YoY to $1.9bn in January

Remittances declined for the fifth consecutive month in January, clocking in at $1.9 billion, data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Monday.

This equates to a slump of 13.1 per cent compared to last January’s $2.2bn. On a month-on-month basis, remittances decreased by 9.8pc. In December, remittances amounted to $2.1bn.

The highest inflows were received from Saudi Arabia ($407.6 million), followed by the United Kingdom ($330.4m), the United Arab Emirates ($269.2m) and the United States ($213.9m).

Remittances from other Gulf countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman — amounted to $243.6m while $239.6m was received from European states.

Bankers and currency experts had been warning that the artificially low dollar rate in the interbank market could cost the country heavily. The worst part of the low interbank dollar rate was the emergence of a very strong black market that started attracting remittances.

Currency experts and bankers believe that the low inflows are a direct consequence of a wide gap in dollar rates. However, the government removed an unofficial cap on the PKR-USD exchange rate last month in what experts termed a “much-needed adjustment”.

Following the cap’s removal, remittances started flowing in.

Commenting on January’s figure, Ismail Iqbal Securities’ Head of Research Fahad Rauf said that while the dollar black market had impacted remittances, it was still “not a bad number, given the huge gap between the interbank and black markets”.

Rauf said remittances were expected to start improving from February.

More to follow.