DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2023

Remittances decline 13.1pc YoY to $1.9bn in January

Tahir Sherani Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 04:41pm

Remittances declined for the fifth consecutive month in January, clocking in at $1.9 billion, data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Monday.

This equates to a slump of 13.1 per cent compared to last January’s $2.2bn. On a month-on-month basis, remittances decreased by 9.8pc. In December, remittances amounted to $2.1bn.

The highest inflows were received from Saudi Arabia ($407.6 million), followed by the United Kingdom ($330.4m), the United Arab Emirates ($269.2m) and the United States ($213.9m).

Remittances from other Gulf countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman — amounted to $243.6m while $239.6m was received from European states.

Bankers and currency experts had been warning that the artificially low dollar rate in the interbank market could cost the country heavily. The worst part of the low interbank dollar rate was the emergence of a very strong black market that started attracting remittances.

Currency experts and bankers believe that the low inflows are a direct consequence of a wide gap in dollar rates. However, the government removed an unofficial cap on the PKR-USD exchange rate last month in what experts termed a “much-needed adjustment”.

Following the cap’s removal, remittances started flowing in.

Commenting on January’s figure, Ismail Iqbal Securities’ Head of Research Fahad Rauf said that while the dollar black market had impacted remittances, it was still “not a bad number, given the huge gap between the interbank and black markets”.

Rauf said remittances were expected to start improving from February.

More to follow.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.
Spring festivals
12 Feb, 2023

Spring festivals

WITH the cold of winter starting to recede and the freshness of spring already in the air, it is time again for our...
Women’s World Cup
12 Feb, 2023

Women’s World Cup

FOR Pakistan, the second round of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the promised land. In the last seven editions,...