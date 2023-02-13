DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2023

Murad calls for collective measures to curb modern-day threats to peace

Dawn Report Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:12am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the modern-day threats to peace are extremism-based terrorism, illegal activities by transnational criminal syndicates, maritime piracy and poverty.

“Natural calamities as a result of climate change, environmental degradation and the traditional threat of inter-state rivalries based on nationalistic agendas devoid of moral principles and justice happen to be great challenges,” he said.

He was speaking to the heads of foreign delegates/participants of the five-day multinational maritime exercise Aman-23, who collectively called on him here at the CM House on Sunday.

The CM said Aman meant peace in Urdu and peaceful co-existence was the centerpiece of Pakistan’s foreign policy. “Peace can be achieved by countering the prevailing threats; therefore, countering threats to mankind and the environment, wherein we live, is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy as ordained for us by our religion,” he added.

In this age, according to the CM, threats to peace had not only increased manifold, but had also changed their nature and character. “Modern-day threats to peace are extremist ideology based on terrorism, illegal activities by transnational criminal syndicates, maritime piracy and poverty,” he said

He said that due to the changing nature of threats in modern times, it was not possible for any single nation to counter such threats on its own; therefore, it required collaboration of all countries, especially in the international maritime areas.

The exercise Aman, he said, provided a platform where navies from a large number of countries got together to show their resolve and commitment to collectively counter threats that were endangering the well-being of the human race and its living environment.

The exercise was an initiative of the Government of Pakistan led by the Pakistan Navy to enhance collaboration of all navies of the world to counter the modern-day threats in the maritime arena.

Present on the occasion from the government side were Information Minister Sharjil Memon, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, CM’s Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon. Cdr Mohammad Nasir Iqbal headed the delegation.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.
Spring festivals
12 Feb, 2023

Spring festivals

WITH the cold of winter starting to recede and the freshness of spring already in the air, it is time again for our...
Women’s World Cup
12 Feb, 2023

Women’s World Cup

FOR Pakistan, the second round of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the promised land. In the last seven editions,...