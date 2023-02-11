Will not betray Imran despite arrest threats, says Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said he and his family will not betray Imran Khan despite “threats of arrest and political victimisation for changing loyalty”.

Talking to media persons after visiting a returning officer in connection with scrutiny of his nomination papers to contest a by-election for NA-156, Multan, on Friday, the former foreign minister said his son Zain Qureshi was receiving threats of arrest, but they would not switch loyalty and are ready to court arrests during the ‘Jail Bharo’ (court arrest) movement.

Mr Qureshi alleged that the government and administration were trying to change election results, but democratic forces would not allow vote snatching.

He said resigning from assemblies and contesting by-elections were a strategy of his party and it would not leave the ground vacant for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates.

Commenting on retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement about the PTI government causing destruction in the country, Mr Qureshi said the public knows who caused the destruction and they will not listen to the former army chief.

He said the current economic condition of the country could not afford chaotic situations as these would further deteriorate the economy.

Claims his son is being threatened; accuses Punjab administration of trying to change election results

He said the government was involved in changing administration at a massive level to change the by-election results and it was a violation of the ECP’s code of conduct.

Mr Qureshi said the caretaker government could not delay elections more than 90 days as it would be tantamount to the violation of the Constitution.

He questioned the impartiality of the caretaker government in Punjab and said he would have been an opposition leader like Raja Riaz had he changed his loyalty.

He said the entire country had witnessed the clash between workers of two political parties outside the ECP office in Multan and its footage was also available, but cases under terrorism char­ges were registered against PTI’s former MNA Malik Aamir Dogar and the city president.

He said police conducted raids on the houses of PTI leaders and workers and are arresting them, while the PML-N workers were released after being arrested from the spot.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023