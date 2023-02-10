2 security personnel martyred in blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu: official

At least two security personnel were martyred and three others were wounded in a blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu on Friday afternoon, security and rescue officials said.

According to Levies Constable Jamal Shah, a vehicle unit was out on a routine patrol in the central area of Kohlu when a roadside bomb went off.

“Two security personnel were martyred in the blast,” he said, adding that the bodies and three injured people were taken to the District Healthquarter Hospital (DHQ) Kohlu.

An emergency has been imposed at the medical facility, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Asghar Murri told Dawn.com.

All the medical staff, doctors and paramedics have been alerted, he added.

Today’s attack in Balochistan was the latest in a series of terrorist attacks which spiked since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) rescinded the ceasefire with the government in 2021.

According to a report, January was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Last week, a Coast guard was martyred and seven others personnel were injured in a landmine explosion and subsequent ambush by armed militants in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district.

On Feb 6, seven people were injured in two terrorist attacks in Quetta.

Five people, including an office-bearer of the Civil Secretariat Staff Association, suffered injuries in the first attack. The outlawed TTP later had claimed responsibility for the blast, saying that it was a suicide bombing.

In the second attack, a woman and her child were injured when unknown persons riding motorcycles hurled a grenade into the house of Nazeer Ahmed on Mano Jan Road. The grenade exploded in the courtyard.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.