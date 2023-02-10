DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2023

‘Spurious seeds hitting cotton yield in Sindh’

Amjad Mahmood Published February 10, 2023 Updated February 10, 2023 09:35am

LAHORE: Cotton seed companies allege that unre­gistered players in the market are selling unprocessed and spurious seed in Sindh and coupled with other factors this is damaging crop yield in the province.

“Almost 80 per cent of cotton seed requirements of Sindh are being met by mostly unregistered companies, which collect rapeseed from ginning factories in Punjab and sell it in Sindh without processing leading to irreparable loss to the growers,” Matiari Seed Company chairman Nadeem Shah told the participants of a meeting held in Karachi for the revival of cotton crop in the province.

The meeting was arra­nged by the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum and Brokers Advisory Comm­ittee of the Karachi Cotton Association with KCA chairman Atif Dada in the chair. It was attended by proprietors of known cotton seed companies and growers.

Mr Shah said: “I’m not objecting to Punjab-regist­ered companies, though the 1976 Seed Act prohibits the company registered in one province to do seed business in the other. I desire that the unregister­ed players must be barred from entering the market.”

He said that only those companies should be allo­wed to enter the Sindh cotton seed market if they prepare their seed in the province.

The meeting also discussed other cotton crop issues, including announcing intervention prices before the sowing of the crop and making a substantial increase in the intervention rate keeping in view the hike in the farm input rates.

Atif Dada said that the association also desired the revival of the cotton crop and resolving seed and other issues being faced by the white lint growers.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ridiculous laws
Updated 10 Feb, 2023

Ridiculous laws

The criminalisation of defamation will come back to haunt those championing it today.
Victim-blaming
10 Feb, 2023

Victim-blaming

ONE of the perpetrators of the gang rape in Islamabad’s F-9 park had ‘advice’ for the victim that showed him ...
Jumbo cabinet
10 Feb, 2023

Jumbo cabinet

AT a time when the nation is struggling to maintain financial solvency, the federal government is sending all the...
No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...