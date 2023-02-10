Terror bids foiled, two suspects held: CTD

RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled an attempt of sabotage in the twin cities and arrested two ‘most wanted terrorists’ of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday.

The arrested suspects belonged to the Haji Faqir group of TTP and wanted to carry out suicide attacks in the twin cities.

A spokesman for the CTD said with the help of other security agencies the CTD conducted an operation in Rawalpindi and arrested the two suspected terrorists. He identified them as Hayatullah and Wakil Khan.

The spokesman said during an investigation the suspects revealed that they wanted to target the Police lines headquarters in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and a police station and the district courts of Rawalpindi and other sensitive places.

They had scanned the places and sent its pictures to the TTP commander in Afghanistan, he added.

The spokesman said the Haji Faqir group was operating from Afghanistan. A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation is in progress, he added.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023