CTD arrests ‘man linked to IS’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man linked with militant Islamic State group.

“Acting on a tip-off, the CTD conducted a raid in Korangi Industrial Area and arrested Abdul Malik,” a police spokesperson said, adding that he was an Afghan national who had been living in Karachi since long.

He used to collect ‘donations for IS’ in Ramazan and sent the money to Afghanistan.

“Vital information has been obtained through his cell phone, which is being analysed by forensic experts,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023