No progress on clearing 5,630 containers: KCCI

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 06:50am

KARACHI: As efforts are on to get 5,630 stuck-up containers released, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has announced that the 18th “My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition” would be held next month to show the world that the business community remains resilient and continues its battle for survival.

Addressing a press conference at KCCI on Wednesday, Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman Zubair Motiwalla said due to persistent economic and political instability only four countries — Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and the Philippines — would participate in the expo to be started from March 3-5 in the Expo Centre.

Last year’s expo was attended by businessmen from 12 countries.

“Preparations are in full swing for staging the exhibition aimed at promoting Karachi’s positive image besides expecting up to one million visitors. It will be held in all six halls comprising 350 stalls, he added.

Answering a question, Mr Motiwalla said the stuck-up boxes have yet not been released despite commitments made by the representatives of the shipping lines and terminal operators at a meeting held at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) two weeks back in presence of the maritime minister, secretary commerce, KPT chairman and senior officials of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He said that despite assurances for maximum relief on demurrage/detention charges, no announcement has so far been made in this regard, triggering a lot of anxiety among businessmen and industrialists.

He regretted that said due to delays in resolving the issue, the cost of imported consignments has surged due to extraordinary demurrage/detention charges to such an extent thus surpassing the actual value of goods inside the containers in many cases, making it unfeasible for the importers to get the consignments cleared.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

