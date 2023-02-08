DAWN.COM Logo

Phosphorus used in Peshawar blast: Alvi

Dawn Report Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 11:06am

KARACHI: Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday claimed that phosphorus, a highly lethal chemical, was used in the Police Lines mosque blast.

On Jan 30, a powerful suicide explosion ripped through the mosque in the Red Zone area where between 300 and 400 people — mostly police officers — had gathered for prayers.

The blast caused the roof to cave, killing 84 people, according to police.

Speaking to the media after visiting the injured at Lady Reading

Hospi­tal, the president said phosphorus, a lethal and incendiary material, was added to the bomb which created a large shock wave.

