Phosphorus used in Peshawar blast: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday claimed that phosphorus, a highly lethal chemical, was used in the Police Lines mosque blast.
On Jan 30, a powerful suicide explosion ripped through the mosque in the Red Zone area where between 300 and 400 people — mostly police officers — had gathered for prayers.
The blast caused the roof to cave, killing 84 people, according to police.
Speaking to the media after visiting the injured at Lady Reading
Hospital, the president said phosphorus, a lethal and incendiary material, was added to the bomb which created a large shock wave.
Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.