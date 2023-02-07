DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

PCB bans Asif Afridi for 2 years under anti-corruption code

AFP Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 07:40pm
<p>Spinning all-rounder Asif Afridi in action during the Pakistan Super League. — Photo courtesy: PSL</p>

Spinning all-rounder Asif Afridi in action during the Pakistan Super League. — Photo courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday banned spinning all-rounder Asif Afridi from all cricket for a period of two years after he pleaded guilty to two violations of the board’s anti-corruption code.

“Afridi has been handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of a second clause,” the PCB said in a statement.

Afridi was initially suspended in September last year over failing to report an approach “to engage in corrupt conduct” during the National Twenty20 tournament.

While announcing the decision, the PCB said it considered Afridi’s request to consider his case compassionately. He claimed he had unintentionally breached the code.

The 36-year-old was part of a squad to face Australia in limited-over matches last year, but did not play in any of them.

Pakistan cricket has a history of match-fixing bans, with a judicial inquiry banning former skipper Salim Malik and seamer Ataur Rehman for life and fining six top cricketers — including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis — in 2000.

Salman Butt, who was then the team’s skipper, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were banned for five years in a spot-fixing case in England in 2010.

Two years later, leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was banned for life over a spot-fixing case in English country cricket.

In the more recent past, Umar Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Irfan were also banned in various spot-fixing cases.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...
The Musharraf enigma
Updated 06 Feb, 2023

The Musharraf enigma

The Musharraf era holds numerous lessons for Pakistan’s ruling elite, civilian and military.
Staying neutral
06 Feb, 2023

Staying neutral

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has what is perhaps one of the most thankless jobs in the country. The countless...
Wikipedia ban
06 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ban

THE country was back in a familiar, dark place last week when the PTA blocked Wikipedia over the charge that it...