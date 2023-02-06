DAWN.COM Logo

Businessman Jawad Sohrab made special assistant to PM

Syed Irfan Raza Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed prominent businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) with the status of a state minister.

With the appointment of Mr Malik, the size of the federal cabinet has swelled to 78 members. Of these 78 federal cabinet members, 34 are federal ministers, seven are ministers for state, four are advisers to the PM and 33 are SAPM.

Besides the long list of federal cabinet members, there are 38 parliamentary secretaries in the National Assembly who give answers to questions during questions hour on behalf of these ministers in the lower house in the absence of these ministers.

The newly appointed SAPM has, however, refused to take any official perks and privileges.

Mr Malik belongs to a wealthy family based in Islamabad. He is the nephew of former caretaker prime minister Muhammad Mian Soomro. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Cardiff, UK.

A notification, signed by the PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, said: “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business 1973 has been pleased to appoint Mr Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Mali as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State, with immediate effect.”

The notification further said: “Mr Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik has declined to receive official perks and privileges and, therefore, he shall serve on pro bono basis.”

It has been learnt that the PM had tasked Mr Malik with special assignment to help the government improve governance.

Mr Malik has been successfully running his businesses in London, Pakistan and Dubai which include real estate development, general trading, information technology and various other sectors.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023

