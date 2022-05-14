DAWN.COM Logo

Journalist Fahd Husain appointed SAPM

Tahir Sherani Published May 14, 2022 - Updated May 14, 2022 12:36pm
Fahd Husain. — Photo courtesy Fahd Husain Twitter
Fahd Husain. — Photo courtesy Fahd Husain Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed journalist and political commentator Fahd Husain as his special assistant, it emerged on Saturday.

The notification for Husain's appointment, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said: "The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Husain as special assistant to the prime minister with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect."

The notification, issued by the Prime Minister's Office, had no details about the newly appointed aide's portfolio.

Husain, a senior journalist, has been writing for various newspapers, including Dawn and The Express Tribune. He is also the anchorperson of DawnNewsTV's programme 'In Focus".

