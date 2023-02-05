DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 05, 2023

Punjab cop sacked for failing to pass SSC exam for 13 years

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 5, 2023 Updated February 5, 2023 12:58pm

CHINIOT: A police constable was removed from service after it was revealed that he had been on the job for the last 13 years despite failing to pass the matriculation examination, for which he was given a two-year time.

Police sources say that Ahmad Sher was appointed as constable in the Chiniot district police in 2010. However, during scrutiny of his documents, it transpired that Sher had been declared failed in two of the subjects – chemistry and physics – in 2004, when he had last appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam.

It is interesting to note that the constable had been continuing with the job for the last 13 years without passing the matriculation examination.

However, the illegality was revealed when District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Ahmad Malik while going through the service record of some of the constables, noticed that Mr Sher had not fully passed the matriculation examination so far, despite being given an opportunity.

After holding an inquiry into the matter, the DPO removed the constable, presently posted in the Chiniot Crime Investigation Agency, from the police service.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF’s firm stance
Updated 05 Feb, 2023

IMF’s firm stance

Pakistan needs to complete the review to stave off a default as well as to unlock inflows from other multilateral and bilateral lenders.
Grotesque bigotry
05 Feb, 2023

Grotesque bigotry

FREEDOM to profess one’s faith is guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. However, for the country’s Ahmadi...
Kashmir reflections
05 Feb, 2023

Kashmir reflections

ASIDE from Kashmir Day, which the nation is observing today as an official holiday, there are a number of other days...
Crisis conference
Updated 04 Feb, 2023

Crisis conference

PTI's refusal to engage with the govt in such testing times will only be seen as sign of ideological bankruptcy.
Revenge politics
04 Feb, 2023

Revenge politics

A SENSE of déjà-vu prevails as cases pile up against PTI politicians, many of whom, along with their allies and...
Inappropriate remarks
04 Feb, 2023

Inappropriate remarks

OFFICIALS of the state, especially when representing the country at international forums, need to choose their words...