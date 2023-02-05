Punjab cop sacked for failing to pass SSC exam for 13 years

CHINIOT: A police constable was removed from service after it was revealed that he had been on the job for the last 13 years despite failing to pass the matriculation examination, for which he was given a two-year time.

Police sources say that Ahmad Sher was appointed as constable in the Chiniot district police in 2010. However, during scrutiny of his documents, it transpired that Sher had been declared failed in two of the subjects – chemistry and physics – in 2004, when he had last appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam.

It is interesting to note that the constable had been continuing with the job for the last 13 years without passing the matriculation examination.

However, the illegality was revealed when District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Ahmad Malik while going through the service record of some of the constables, noticed that Mr Sher had not fully passed the matriculation examination so far, despite being given an opportunity.

After holding an inquiry into the matter, the DPO removed the constable, presently posted in the Chiniot Crime Investigation Agency, from the police service.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2023