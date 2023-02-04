DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2023

South Korea’s ex-justice minister sentenced to two years in jail

Reuters Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 06:32am
Cho Kuk (centre), a former aide to South Korea’s ex-president Moon Jae-in, leaves after his trial at a district court on Friday. Cho, a former justice minister who had once been a strong presidential hopeful, was sentenced to two years in prison for falsifying academic documents of his children.—AFP
Cho Kuk (centre), a former aide to South Korea’s ex-president Moon Jae-in, leaves after his trial at a district court on Friday. Cho, a former justice minister who had once been a strong presidential hopeful, was sentenced to two years in prison for falsifying academic documents of his children.—AFP

SEOUL: A disgraced former South Korean politician, Cho Kuk, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for forging documents to facilitate his children’s school admissions in a scandal that has deepened political divides and frustrated many young voters.

A star law professor, Cho was a key aide to former President Moon Jae-in and briefly served as a justice minister before resigning and being indicted on a dozen charges, including bribery and document fraud in late 2019.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Cho of falsifying documents to send his son and daughter to prestigious high schools and universities, and peddling influence to interfere with a corruption investigation involving a Moon confidant.

Cho’s downfall dealt a stinging blow to Moon amid voter disillusionment over intensifying inequality and hypocrisy of Moon’s government and his progressive Democratic Party, and growing calls for fairness and reform.

It eventually gave rise to incumbent President Yoon Suk-yeol, who then as prosecutor-general investigated Cho and other graft scandals. Cho, who has denied any wrongdoing, said he would appeal.

“I humbly accept the verdict and I will fight for my innocence in the parts where I was found guilty in the appeals court in a more sincere and honest manner,” he told reporters after the ruling.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crisis conference
Updated 04 Feb, 2023

Crisis conference

PTI's refusal to engage with the govt in such testing times will only be seen as sign of ideological bankruptcy.
Revenge politics
04 Feb, 2023

Revenge politics

A SENSE of déjà-vu prevails as cases pile up against PTI politicians, many of whom, along with their allies and...
Inappropriate remarks
04 Feb, 2023

Inappropriate remarks

OFFICIALS of the state, especially when representing the country at international forums, need to choose their words...
Delay in the offing?
Updated 03 Feb, 2023

Delay in the offing?

Govt must realise that political stability in the country cannot be achieved by extra-constitutional actions.
Divisions in PML-N
03 Feb, 2023

Divisions in PML-N

DISCORD and drama in PML-N ranks escalated this week when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi revealed he no longer holds a party...
Wikipedia ‘downgrade’
03 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ‘downgrade’

ATTEMPTS to police the internet by states, often by giving opaque justifications for the action, are never a good...