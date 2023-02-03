Govt to launch mental health app next month

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to launch an initiative for citizens’ mental well-being across the country next month that includes a mental health application as well as a toll-free helpline.

The application titled ‘Humraaz’ will give access to citizens to reach authorities in case of suicidal thoughts or a mental health emergency. It will also allow users to make appointments with psychiatrists and psychologists and will be able to share issues they face confidentially and get appointments.

“The aim of the initiative is to provide consultation services and to help improve the health and quality of life of people suffering from deteriorating mental health,” said Salman Sufi, who is head of the prime minister’s strategic reforms.

Citizens will have access to authorities in emergencies

The initiative was being launched on directions of the PM, he said, adding: “There are several government hospitals that are on board with their psychologists along with some others who are not government.”

According to the senior government official, the mental health crisis was deeply affecting society and the aim of this application was to provide confidential yet readily available assistance to those who felt vulnerable. There would be a helpline as well, he said.

Mr Sufi said that government servants who felt overwhelmed could also confidentiality talk about the pressures they faced and seek assistance. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health are collectively developing it under the PM strategic reforms unit,” he added.

Responding to questions Mr Sufi said that both men and women were vulnerable. Students and workers were especially at risk.

He said that there are not enough psychiatrists and psychologists to assist people suffering from mental health issues and those who were at risk. “But we are deploying as many as we have access to and aim to add more in later stages,” he said, adding that Pakistan was extremely late in launching such an initiative.

“This is why the PM asked us to take this up immediately. We are also working on introducing proper licencing and certification system for psychologists and psychiatrists. This application will help us get data more accurately rather than relying on unconfirmed reports as well,” he added.

Mr Sufi said it was important to normalise a conversation about mental health and stop the stigmatisation. “And this app will pave the way for mental health to be recognised as a very important public health concern as the government is supporting citizens suffering from various mental health problems,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023