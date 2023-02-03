Another senior police official posted to junior slot in Lahore

LAHORE: As the caretaker Punjab government completed the transfer/postings in all ranks in the provincial capital, the last appointment of a police officer against the relatively junior position of Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police chief has raised many an eyebrows.

It has posted grade-19 official retired Capt Liaqat Ali Malik as Lahore SP CIA, a post that has largely been occupied by the officers of BS-18 from the ranks.

Mr Malik has replaced BS-18 police officer Faisal Gulzar who was posted as Lahore CIA police chief some 20 days back and his performance was marked ‘excellent’ due to his competence and capability to serve on such positions.

An official source said the appointment of new CIA SP was ‘controversial’ in some respects.

Firstly, he said, it has generated ‘controversy’ due to the premature transfer of Faisal Gulzar, a police officer who was doing his job well, and [secondly] the appointment of a new CIA chief, who has served against many senior positions during the last couple of years, to a junior slot.

The official claimed that the premature transfers and postings have been one of the major factors behind surge in crime.

The CIA is one of the units of the Lahore police which deals hardened criminals, dangerous gangs of robbers and organised crime networks.

He argued that the newly-appointed CIA police chief required at least three months to understand the dynamics of the heinous crime of Lahore.Giving some justification, he said the name of Liaqat Malik has been recommended for promotion to DIG rank.

A meeting of promotion board is likely to be held some two weeks later, the official said.

He said Mr Malik has already served in the same city as chief traffic officer (CTO), BS-20 slot.

Similarly, he was recently transferred back to Punjab from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) where he served for more than two years or so.

In GB, Mr Malik has served as DIG police and then as Anti-Corruption Establishment director general.

The official source said an ‘awkward’ part of the development was that presently more than six police officers, who were relatively junior to him, were serving as SSPs against BS-19 slots in Lahore.

There were also reports that Liaqat Malik was [initially] discussed for his appointment as city police officer (CPO) in any of two major cities of Punjab, including Faisalabad.

However, the decision was changed at the ‘eleventh hour’, the official source said.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023