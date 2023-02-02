DAWN.COM Logo

Burushaski script in Roman, Perso-Arabic characters okayed

Jamil Nagri Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 07:16am

GILGIT: The National Curri­culum Council (NCC) has app­roved the script of the Burushaski language in Perso-Arabic and Roman characters.

The script was approved in a ceremony, where NCC Director Prof Dr Mariam Chughtai was the chief guest. “We should celebrate our languages and it is a great responsibility of the government,” Dr Chughtai said.

Dr Mueezuddin Hakal of the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, recalled the contribution of several people responsible for the development of this script, which has evolved as a standard script for every dialect of the Burushaski language. It was recorded for the first time in 1854 by Alexander Cunningham, who named it “Khajona”. It is now spoken by 300,000 people, according to a press release.

Speakers at the event, held on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of having a standard “family language” for the people of every culture, which should be in practice beside regional, national, and international languages.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

