Pindi police to keep vigilant eye on ‘proscribed persons’

RAWALPINDI: In light of a spike in terror surge across the country, the Rawalpindi police have decided to monitor the financial affairs of members of banned outfits who had been placed on Fourth Schedule in addition to tightening security measures at key installations, like airports and government offices.

The move was announced by Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali days after a suicide bombing in a police compound in Peshawar left 101 persons, mostly policemen, dead and over 200 injured.

RPO Ali told Dawn that the financial affairs of people placed on the Fourth Schedule would be strictly monitored. In case, someone is living beyond means then the police will launch an inquiry to establish the source of their extra income as well as their donors, he added.

It may be noted here that there are 120 individuals linked with proscribed organisations who had been placed on the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 – 45 belonged to Rawalpindi, 31 hailed from Attock, and 23 proscribed persons were residents of Chakwal. Similarly, 11 individuals belonged to Talagang, eight from Murree, and two from Jhelum.

Police have obtained surety bonds from 116 proscribed persons that bound them to inform the local police before changing their place of residence and ensure their presence by reporting to the police on fixed dates. It may be noted here that at least three proscribed individuals have been facing FIRs for violating the said law.

Three proscribed persons – two from Pindi and one from Attock – have passed away but their names have yet to be removed from the list of proscribed persons; one person has left the country.

IBOs in Pindi division

Similarly, Intelligence-based operations (IBOs) will be conducted in the entire Rawalpindi region to prevent terrorism incidents.

The Rawalpindi city police officer and district police chiefs of Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, and Murree have been issued directives to mount vigilance whereas intelligence agencies have been asked to target militants through targeted operations.

The RPO said that following the Peshawar incident and the attack on a Mianwali police station by miscreants, the police have been put on high

alert in the division. Strict security arrangements have been made for the security of sensitive facilities, such as government buildings, airports, railway stations, police offices, and similar places.

Police commandos have been deployed. Since Attock is a “more sensitive” district, the RPO is likely to visit the district regarding security arrangements.

Separately, a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Committee in which the administration, intelligence officials, and police officials participated was held wherein it was decided to launch IBOs in a systematic manner in the Pindi division.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023