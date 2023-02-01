DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2023

Ex-MQM leader Babar Ghauri returns

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 11:24am

KARACHI: Former federal minister Babar Ghauri returned to the country on Tuesday.

Accompanied by his wife, the former senator arrived at Karachi airport via a foreign airline from Dubai just a couple of days after securing protective bail in two cases from the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The SHC last week granted protective bail to MQM leader in two terrorism and corruption cases. The bail was granted in two cases till February 6 against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Mr Ghauri was arrested at the Karachi airport on June 5 last year after he returned to the country ending his seven-year self-imposed exile. He was arrested in a case pertaining to the 2016 hate speech by the MQM founder. He was later released on a bail and the same day he left Karachi for the United Arab Emirates.

A few days ago, MQM Pakistan convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui when asked to comment on Mr Ghauri’s return, said he was returning to Pakistan to attend his mother who’s not well for past several weeks. He had further said that his party’s doors were open for the former leader.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...
Police Lines bombing
Updated 31 Jan, 2023

Police Lines bombing

Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.
Oil price hike
31 Jan, 2023

Oil price hike

THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...
Babar Azam’s award
31 Jan, 2023

Babar Azam’s award

BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...