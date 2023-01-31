DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 31, 2023

Funeral prayers of Peshawar blast victims offered

Bureau Report Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 11:00am
<p>A relative of a blast victim argues with a policeman outside the police headquarters. — White Star</p>

A relative of a blast victim argues with a policeman outside the police headquarters. — White Star

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayers of 27 policemen were offered at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Monday night.

They were martyred in a blast inside a mosque at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

According to a statement, Peshawar corps commander, ministers, chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commandant of Frontier Constabulary, inspector general of Frontier Corps, inspector general of police and senior military and civil officials attended the funeral prayers.

The relatives of the martyr policemen and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Police Lines bombing
Updated 31 Jan, 2023

Police Lines bombing

Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.
Oil price hike
31 Jan, 2023

Oil price hike

THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...
Babar Azam’s award
31 Jan, 2023

Babar Azam’s award

BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...
Blatant Islamophobia
Updated 30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...