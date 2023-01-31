Funeral prayers of Peshawar blast victims offered

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayers of 27 policemen were offered at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Monday night.

They were martyred in a blast inside a mosque at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

According to a statement, Peshawar corps commander, ministers, chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commandant of Frontier Constabulary, inspector general of Frontier Corps, inspector general of police and senior military and civil officials attended the funeral prayers.

The relatives of the martyr policemen and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

