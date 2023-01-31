Several secretaries changed in another transfer wave in Punjab

LAHORE: In another spate of transfers and postings in civil bureaucracy, the caretaker Punjab government shuffled almost the entire formation of administrative secretaries in all departments in the province.

Punjab higher education department secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) against a vacant post. He shall continue holding the addition charge of the post of law secretary. OSD Javed Akhtar Mahmood has been posted as higher education department secretary.

Planning and Development Board chairman Dr Wasif Khurshid has been transferred and posted as agriculture department secretary. P&D Board secretary Dr Muhammad Suhail Anwar Chaudhry has been entrusted the additional charge of the Board chairman.

Public prosecution department secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has been transferred and posted as food secretary. Food department secretary Nadir Chatha has been transferred and made OSD.

School education department secretary Waqas Ali Mahmood has been transferred and made OSD.

Cooperatives department secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani has been transferred and posted as management and professional development department (MPDD) secretary. MPDD secretary Zaheer Hasan has been transferred and made OSD. Youth affairs and sports secretary Musarrat Jabeen has been transferred and posted as cooperatives secretary.

Labour and human resource department secretary Nabeel Javed has been transferred and posted as senior member/ member (revenue)/ chief land commissioner, Board of Revenue, Punjab, against a vacant post.

Excise, taxation and narcotics department secretary Asadullah Faiz has been transferred and posted as labour and human resource department secretary. Human rights and minorities affairs secretary Muhammad Masood Mukhtar has been transferred and posted as excise, taxation and narcotics department secretary.

Forestry, wildlife and fisheries secretary Shahid Zaman has been transferred and posted as youth affairs and sports secretary. Awaiting posting Mudassir Waheed Malik has been posted as forestry, wildlife and fisheries secretary.

Primary and secondary healthcare secretary Irshad Ahmad has been replaced by OSD Ali Jan Khan. Mr Ahmad has been posted as LG&CD secretary against a vacant post.

CMIT member Ehsan Bhutta and tourism department secretary Shahzad Saeed have been swapped in their transfers and postings.

Agriculture secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar has been transferred and posted as human rights and minorities affairs department secretary.

Environment protection secretary Usman Ali Khan has been transferred and posted as transport department secretary and chairman Provincial Transport Authority.

Livestock and dairy development department secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla has been transferred and posted as OSD. Member (Social general, IT Services/ Coord), P&D Board Muhammad Masood Anwar has been transferred and posted as livestock and dairy development department secretary.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Marryam Khan has been replaced by energy department secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. Ms Khan has been posted as Secretary (I&C) S&GAD.

Commissioner PESSI Ambreen Sajid has been replaced by OSD Kausar Khan. Ms Sajid has been made OSD.

Additional DGPR Robina Ashraf has been transferred and posted as DGPR against a vacant post.

Archives, S&GAD secretary Ayesha Hameed has been replaced by OSD Muhammad Usman Anwar. Ms Hameed has been posted as DG CPWB, Punjab.

Secretary (Coordination) to Chief Minister Rafaqat Ali has been replaced by additional secretary C&W Amir Kareem Khan. Mr Ali has been posted as as special secretary (Budget and Resources) finance department.

OSDs Saqib Manan and Syed Mubasher Hussain have been posted as Member (Taxes) and Member (Judicial-IV), BOR, Punjab, respectively.

OSD Dr Naeem Rauf has been posted as energy department secretary. OSD retired Capt Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has been posted as Secretary HUD &PHE against a vacant post. OSD Ishfaq Ahmad has been posted as registrar cooperatives societies, Punjab. OSD Dr Farrukh Naveed has been posted as secretary (implementation) to Chief Minister against a vacant post.

Auqaf and religious affairs secretary Mian Abrar Ahmad has been transferred and made OSD. DG Religious Affairs (Auqaf) Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari has been transferred and posted as Auqaf and religious affairs secretary.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2023