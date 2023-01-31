DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 31, 2023

India hockey coach quits after World Cup debacle

AFP Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 06:59am

NEW DELHI: India hockey coach Graham Reid resigned Monday, the sport’s administrators said, a day after a World Cup that the side embarrassingly exited at the group stage.

Once a powerhouse of hockey with eight Olympic golds to their name, India hosted the tournament but went out when they lost to New Zealand in a play-off for a quarter-final place.

Hockey India (HI) said president Dilip Tirkey and secretary Bholanath Singh “met with players and the support staff of the team to understand and analyse the team’s performance and strategy for the way ahead”.

Reid, a former Australia player, coached the Indian team to a bronze at Tokyo 2020 — their first Olympic medal for 41 years — and silver at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“It is now time for me to step aside and handover the reins to the next management,” said Reid, who joined the Indian set-up in 2019.

His role had been “an honour and privilege”, he said, wishing the team the best for the future.

Analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific adviser Mitchell David Pemberton also quit, the governing body said.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Police Lines bombing
Updated 31 Jan, 2023

Police Lines bombing

Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.
Oil price hike
31 Jan, 2023

Oil price hike

THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...
Babar Azam’s award
31 Jan, 2023

Babar Azam’s award

BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...
Blatant Islamophobia
Updated 30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...