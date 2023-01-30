DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2023

Govt asked to declare Hazara division as separate province

A Correspondent Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 07:12am

MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara convener Mushtaq Khan Advocate on Sunday demanded of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led central government to declare the Hazara division as a separate province.

Talking to reporters here, he said both PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had been playing politics on Hazara province issue.

Flanked by Tehreek’s other office-bearers, Mr Mushtaq said though PML-N leaders made claims of contacting other political parties in and out of the parliament on the matter, the efforts were yet to bear fruits.

“It is high time that PML-N and PTI come forward and move Hazara province resolution in the assembly, and rest of political parties having representation in the parliament should extend support in the larger public interest,” he said.

Mr Mushtaq insisted creation of more federating units would help end bad governance and corruption in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, member of Tehreek’s executive body, Malik Javed Advocate said the country was passing through a difficult juncture of its history and political parties should work collectively and sincerely to pull it out of challenges.

NAMES FINALISED: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Torghar district chapter on Sunday sent names of two probables to the party’s Hazara division parliamentary board to finalise one of them for the district’s only provincial assembly constituency of PK-38.

The names of Dilroz Khan, a former district nazim, and Amrullah Khan were finalised by the PTI’s district and tehsil bodies at a meeting held in Judbah area. Amrullah Khan, who is the party’s Torghar president, told reporters that the meeting unanimously finalised his and Dilroz Khan’s names on merit and in light of their services for the party and people of the erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra district.

“We are optimistic to secure the seat in coming elections,” he said. He claimed the PTI was the only party, which could steer the country out of the current economic turmoil and political instability.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blatant Islamophobia
Updated 30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...
Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...