Govt asked to declare Hazara division as separate province

MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara convener Mushtaq Khan Advocate on Sunday demanded of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led central government to declare the Hazara division as a separate province.

Talking to reporters here, he said both PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had been playing politics on Hazara province issue.

Flanked by Tehreek’s other office-bearers, Mr Mushtaq said though PML-N leaders made claims of contacting other political parties in and out of the parliament on the matter, the efforts were yet to bear fruits.

“It is high time that PML-N and PTI come forward and move Hazara province resolution in the assembly, and rest of political parties having representation in the parliament should extend support in the larger public interest,” he said.

Mr Mushtaq insisted creation of more federating units would help end bad governance and corruption in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, member of Tehreek’s executive body, Malik Javed Advocate said the country was passing through a difficult juncture of its history and political parties should work collectively and sincerely to pull it out of challenges.

NAMES FINALISED: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Torghar district chapter on Sunday sent names of two probables to the party’s Hazara division parliamentary board to finalise one of them for the district’s only provincial assembly constituency of PK-38.

The names of Dilroz Khan, a former district nazim, and Amrullah Khan were finalised by the PTI’s district and tehsil bodies at a meeting held in Judbah area. Amrullah Khan, who is the party’s Torghar president, told reporters that the meeting unanimously finalised his and Dilroz Khan’s names on merit and in light of their services for the party and people of the erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra district.

“We are optimistic to secure the seat in coming elections,” he said. He claimed the PTI was the only party, which could steer the country out of the current economic turmoil and political instability.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023