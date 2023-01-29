DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 29, 2023

Imran’s claims about Zardari could cause bloodshed in country: Khawaja Asif

Dawn.com Published January 29, 2023 Updated January 29, 2023 11:11pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that PTI chief Imran Khan’s recent claims regarding ex-president Asif Ali Zardari “could cause bloodshed in the country”, adding that it could also pose a threat to the lives of the PPP leadership.

In a startling allegation, Imran on Friday accused Zardari of being part of a plan to “get rid of him”, alleging that after “two” failed attempts on his life, the four people — who he has previously claimed to have hatched a conspiracy to kill him — along with the PPP leader, have now prepared a “Plan C” to eliminate him.

“Asif Zardari has paid his corruption money to a terrorist organisation being supported by powerful state agency facilitators to launch another attack on me,” he alleged in a televised address from his Zaman Park residence.

PPP Chairman Bilawal has stated that his party is exploring “exploring legal response” to Imran’s “dangerous” allegations.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, the defence minister said, “He (Imran) has played this new card that can cause bloodshed in the country.”

He further said, “The way Imran Khan has insinuated this, has tried to steer the direction of our politics towards violence […] I think because of this, the PPP leadership’s lives could be in danger.

“Maybe, maybe Imran Khan’s motive [and] aim is the same as well, that there is bloodshed in politics.”

Asif defended the PPP saying, “Their history stands witness to the fact that they have forgiven bloodshed, whether it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s hanging or Benazir’s martyrdom.”

He added the party “accepted both martyrdoms” and continued their journey in politics.

The defence minister remarked, “The PPP has rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Benazir Bhutto gave her life in this war and even after such a huge incident, the PPP didn’t take the route of violence and took the route of democracy.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...
IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...