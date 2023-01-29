Imran’s claims about Zardari could cause bloodshed in country: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that PTI chief Imran Khan’s recent claims regarding ex-president Asif Ali Zardari “could cause bloodshed in the country”, adding that it could also pose a threat to the lives of the PPP leadership.

In a startling allegation, Imran on Friday accused Zardari of being part of a plan to “get rid of him”, alleging that after “two” failed attempts on his life, the four people — who he has previously claimed to have hatched a conspiracy to kill him — along with the PPP leader, have now prepared a “Plan C” to eliminate him.

“Asif Zardari has paid his corruption money to a terrorist organisation being supported by powerful state agency facilitators to launch another attack on me,” he alleged in a televised address from his Zaman Park residence.

PPP Chairman Bilawal has stated that his party is exploring “exploring legal response” to Imran’s “dangerous” allegations.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, the defence minister said, “He (Imran) has played this new card that can cause bloodshed in the country.”

He further said, “The way Imran Khan has insinuated this, has tried to steer the direction of our politics towards violence […] I think because of this, the PPP leadership’s lives could be in danger.

“Maybe, maybe Imran Khan’s motive [and] aim is the same as well, that there is bloodshed in politics.”

Asif defended the PPP saying, “Their history stands witness to the fact that they have forgiven bloodshed, whether it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s hanging or Benazir’s martyrdom.”

He added the party “accepted both martyrdoms” and continued their journey in politics.

The defence minister remarked, “The PPP has rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Benazir Bhutto gave her life in this war and even after such a huge incident, the PPP didn’t take the route of violence and took the route of democracy.”