Gwadar to get 100MW more electricity from Iran

Behram Baloch Published January 29, 2023 Updated January 29, 2023 06:18am

GWADAR: The coastal district of Makran division will be connected with the under-construction Pak-Iran transmission line by March this year after which it will get 100MW additional power supply from Iran.

This was disclosed by executive engineer of high transmission line Zafar Ali Chalgari at a meeting with Gwadar Development Authority Director General Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani on Saturday.

He briefed GDA official about the progress on the under construction Pak-Iran transmission line and said the Iranian side transmission line was expected to be completed by March while work on Basima-Panjgur transmission line would be completed by June.

Work on the construction of grade stations in the Phalan area of Iran and Jewani on the Pakistani side was also under way, Mr Chalgari said, adding that the 30km line would also be laid.

After completion of work on the transmission line and grid stations, 100MW additional electricity from Iran would be added to the present system of power supply to Gwadar, he added.

With the availability of 100 MW additional power supply, not only the port city would get power supply round the clock but also power supply will be available for fully functioning Gwadar industrial estate, GDA Director General Qambrani said. He expressed the hope that with the additional power supply, electricity need of the entire Makran division would be fulfilled.

Mr Qambrani said water supply, education, health and provision of electricity projects were in the last phase of completion.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2023

