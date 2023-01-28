DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

‘Disastrous’ days ahead for economy, common man: PTI

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 06:57am

LAHORE: A prime minister enjoying the support of 156 members of the National Assembly was sent packing and the one with the backing of only 56 has been imposed on Pakistan, regretted Asad Umar, secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat on Friday, the former minister said “rumour has it that the provincial elections may be delayed beyond 90 days; sho­uld that happen, it will be a violation of the Constitution and fall under Article 6”.

Flanked by former finance minister Shaukat Tarin and PTI spokesperson on economy Muzzammil Aslam, Mr Umar said the government was not in a position to resist any demand from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which meant the highest-ever inflation and price hike, creating social chaos.

“In the last two days alone, the national debt has increased by Rs4.5 trillion and will squeeze the life out of the national economy. In the last nine months, the current government has given nothing to the people of Pakistan, but social and economic chaos.”

Mr Tarin said rupee had dipped by Rs34 against the dollar in the last two days only, adding Rs4tr to the national debt. “The person, who claimed to restrict dollar under Rs200, is nowhere to be seen. Country’s reserves are down to $4 billion, spelling disaster for the economy and the common man. The IMF is not ready to come to Pakistan for a review. Budget deficit has gone up to a staggering Rs3tr that will force petroleum prices to shoot up and even higher inflation. If the government does not bow to the IMF demands, even friendly countries won’t help. Right now, Pakistan is running Rs800bn short of its target, which can only come through additional taxes, inflation and misery to the common man. Resultantly, the sensitive price index may go up by 30 to 35 per cent in the common days, making peoples’ lives impossible,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...
Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...