DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

Germany, Belgium set title showdown at hockey World Cup

Agencies Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 12:22pm

BHUBANESWAR: Gonzalo Peillat scored a second-half hat-trick and Niklas Wellen scored a last-minute goal as former champions Germany bounced back from two goals down Friday to stun Australia 4-3 and reach the field hockey World Cup final against defending champions Belgium, who beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

World number one Australia were leading 3-2 with less than three minutes left to play in a thrilling last-four encounter in at the Kalinga Stadium, and looked poised to repeat their Olympic semi-final victory over the Germans in Tokyo.

But Germany equalised with just one minute 42 seconds left on the clock as Argentine-born Peillat completed his penalty-corner hat-trick and then snatched a thoroughly deserved victory through player-of-the-match Wellen just when it looked as if the final spot would be decided in a shoot-out.

With drag flicker Jeremy Hayward (11th minute) and Nathan Ephraums (26th) scoring a goal in each of the first two quarters, Australia looked on course to win the first sem-ifinal with a 2-0 lead at half-time.

But Peillat, who switched allegiance to Germany just before the Tokyo Olympics and did not play international hockey for three years, struck with his drag-flick in the 42nd to reduce the margin and then levelled the scores in the 51st.

Blake Govers then produced a brilliant high drag flick in the 57th minute to give Australia the late lead — his 127th goal for his country — but it only forced the Germans to take off their goalkeeper in a desperate and successful late comeback surge.

Peillat pulled Germany level again in the 58th and then Wellen fired the ball home with less than 20 seconds left in the match to seal a memorable victory for Germany.

Two-time champions Germany will on Sunday face Belgium, who beat the Netherlands in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final.

The match between the tournament’s oldest side, Belgium, and a young Dutch team was contested equally, but the more experienced defending champions ran away winners in the shootout.

Penalty corner expert Jip Janssen gave the Dutch the lead in the 12th minute but Belgium struck back three minutes before half-time with their star player Tom Boon scoring from a penalty corner.

The Dutch once again took the lead in the 36th with Janssen completing his brace from a penalty corner but Belgium equalised with de Kerpel firing a field goal.

In the shootout, goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch saved the last penalty shot to leave the Belgians frontrunners for back-to-back titles on Sunday at the same venue as their 2018 victory.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...
Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...