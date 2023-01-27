DAWN.COM Logo

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry presented in Islamabad court amid tight security

Umer Burney Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 10:07am
<p>PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in the Islamabad district and sessions court on January 27. — Twitter/PTIofficial</p>

<p>Frontier Corps personnel stand outside the district and sessions court in Islamabad. — Screengrab</p>

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was presented on Friday in an Islamabad district and sessions court amid tight security after his two-day remand with the police expired.

An Islamabad lower court on Wednesday night had granted police the two-day remand of Fawad, hours after he was arrested for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

The former information minister was taken into custody after a first information report (FIR) against him was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station by an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for “threatening” the electoral body’s members and their families.

The case is being heard in the courtroom of Judge Raja Waqas Ahmed.

At the onset of the hearing today, the election commission’s lawyer Saad Hassan, the prosecutor in the case, informed the court that the PTI leader’s voice matching had been completed. He requested an extension in remand, saying that Fawad had to be taken to Lahore for a photogrammetric test.

The prosecutor contended before the court that the former federal minister was inciting hatred against a constitutional institution. “Fawad is trying to create unrest,” he said. “The statement threatens the lives of the election commission’s workers.”

Ahead of the hearing, Heavy contingents of Frontier Corps personnel and police were deployed outside the court. Some PTI workers also clashed with policemen.

Media personnel, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and ex-SAPM Zulfi Bukhari among other PTI leaders were restrained by police from going inside the courtroom.

“Are we terrorists that we are not allowed to go inside the court?” Mazari remarked while talking to the media. “Are you taking revenge from us?”

