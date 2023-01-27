DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2023

Mitchell Santner looks to use CSK experience as New Zealand captain

Agencies Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 11:42am
RANCHI: New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner smiles during a press conference at the JSCA International Stadium on Thursday.—AFP
RANCHI: New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner smiles during a press conference at the JSCA International Stadium on Thursday.—AFP

RANCHI: Mitchell Santner says that time spent under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Stephen Fleming at Chennai Super Kings will come in handy as he leads New Zealand in the T20 series in India.

Santner had also led the side in the third and final T20I in India back in 2021. He is captaining the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

“If you look at both of them [Dhoni and Fleming], they’re both very calm and very level-headed, which I like as I feel I’m similar in that respect. To work under and alongside MS [Dhoni] has been a pretty cool experience for a few years now.

“I guess it’s nice to be back at his home ground as well. And Flem [Fleming] — he’s the same, very level-headed and keeps it pretty relaxed and that’s what we try to do in this set-up as well,” said the left-hander ahead of the series opener.

ODIs take precedence over T20Is in a World Cup year but Santer said playing every game for the country is an honour. “I guess the way ODI cricket is going at the moment, you know it’s not too different to T20. So, banking the experiences in T20 cricket this year will be similar to what we got in the one-day series, where we saw some high scores and good hitting.

“I guess trying to bank those experiences from that series…yes, we obviously lost 3-0, but we showed glimpses in games we want to take forward in this series.”

Would he continue to be calm under pressure now that he is leading the side?

“Yeah, I guess that’s my nature, and it has been like that for a little while now. But obviously there’s also a bit more nerves (now) and it’s very exciting to captain another series in India — it doesn’t get much better than that. So, definitely looking forward to it and it’s going to be a challenge, no doubt,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...
Nuclear miscalculations
26 Jan, 2023

Nuclear miscalculations

IF the claim of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, that Pakistan and India came close to a nuclear exchange...
Exchange rate cap
26 Jan, 2023

Exchange rate cap

THE ‘management’ of the exchange rate by the State Bank, allegedly at the behest of the government, to ward off...
Fawad’s arrest
Updated 26 Jan, 2023

Fawad’s arrest

Does the state really need to fan public discontent in a period as fraught with uncertainty as this?