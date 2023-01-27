DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan’s winless run in Australia continues

Agencies Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 06:52am
PAKISTAN captain Bismah Maroof sweeps as Australian wicket-keeper Beth Mooney looks on during the second T20 International on Thursday.—courtesy PCB
HOBART: Pakistan women’s winless run on their tour to Australia continued on Thursday when they were beaten in the second Twenty20 International at the Blundstone Arena to give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The Bismah Maroof-led side went down by eight wickets as Australia chased down a paltry target of 97 runs with more than seven overs to spare.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 96-7 with opener Muneeba Ali top-scoring for her side with a 43-ball 33, an innings that included four boundaries.

Bismah was the other notable run-getter for the visitors, as the captain returned undefeated on 29 off 28 balls, smashing two fours.

For Australia, leg-spinner Alana King bagged two wickets for 10 in two overs.

In return, the hosts achieved the target in the 13th over as wicket-keeper/batter Beth Mooney top-scored with 46 off 29 balls with the help of six fours and a six.

Australian captain Meg Lanning scored 31. Both batters fell to off-spinner Nida Dar as she ended up with match figures of 2-27 in four overs.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on January 29.

Summarised scores:

PAKISTAN 96-7 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 33, Bismah Maroof 29 not out; Alana King 2-10); AUSTRALIA 100-2 in 12.4 overs (Beth Mooney 46, Meg Lanning 31; Nida Dar 2-27).

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023

