Siraj asks PDM govt to step down, announce fresh polls

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 06:53am

BAJAUR: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq here on Thursday asked the PML-N-led coalition government to admit its failure and immediately step down in order to save the country from possible default, saying fresh elections were the best way to settle the current economic and political crises in the country.

Addressing a gathering at a seminary, the JI chief said the Pakistan Democratic Movement which took the government in the centre in April last year with a determination to get the country out of the financial crisis and inflation brought by the PTI-led previous regime, not only failed to take any result-oriented steps for the improvement of economy but instead worsened the situation.

Sirajul Haq noted that it fact the PTI government had badly damaged the country’s economy and other sectors owing to its poor performance and lack of experience in running government affairs.

The JI chief was of the opinion that fresh general elections were the best and last option to settle both the economic and political crises in the country.

He claimed that JI was the lone political party in the country which was free from all sorts of corruption and had always raised its voice for the people’s rights and issues.

He said that his party would not enter into alliance with any party in the upcoming general elections and will continue its mission to make the country free from corruption.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023

