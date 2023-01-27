DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2023

School torture incident: LHC orders Pemra to restrain TV channels from airing video

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 06:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to restrain all television channels from airing the video of physical torture on a girl at a private school.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the order on a petition filed on behalf of one of the minor girls accused of torturing their class fellow.

The Defence-A Police Station had registered the first information report (FIR) against four girls on complaint of the victim’s father.

The suspects, Jannat Malik and Kainat Malik (both sisters), Umaima Qaiser and the victim, Aleeha Imran, study at Scholar Dale, American International School, Defence BB, Phase IV.

Umaima approached the high court against airing the video clip of the incident by the news channels without hiding the faces of the minors.

A lawyer argued, on behalf of the petitioner, that the widespread broadcasting of the video of the incident had put the lives of the minor girls at stake. He said the media violated international standards to report incidents involving minors by showing faces of the school girls on television screens.

The counsel asked the court to restrain the news channels from showing the video of the incident anymore and also ordered them to seek a public apology. He further urged the court to order the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to delete the video in question from the internet.

Justice Khan restrained the channels from airing the video again and sought written replies from Pemra and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) on the matter by the next week.

The complainant alleged that one of the suspects was a drug addict. He said the suspect girls assaulted his daughter on refusing to join them for taking drugs. He said his daughter had made a video of the suspects when they were using drugs in school, which also offended them.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...
Nuclear miscalculations
26 Jan, 2023

Nuclear miscalculations

IF the claim of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, that Pakistan and India came close to a nuclear exchange...
Exchange rate cap
26 Jan, 2023

Exchange rate cap

THE ‘management’ of the exchange rate by the State Bank, allegedly at the behest of the government, to ward off...
Fawad’s arrest
Updated 26 Jan, 2023

Fawad’s arrest

Does the state really need to fan public discontent in a period as fraught with uncertainty as this?