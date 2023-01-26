DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2023

Indian border officials stop baseball team from entering Pakistan

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 10:33am

LAHORE: In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Indian baseball team had arrived at the Wagah border, ready to enter Pakistan to play the West Asia Cup. With them was the Nepal team. But while the Nepalese entered Pakistan for the tournament, which opens on Jan 27 in Islamabad, the Indian security officials stopped their compatriots, asking them to show a NOC issued by the government.

The Indians had only received their visas late on Tuesday and Pakistan Federation Baseball president Fakhar Ali Shah info­rmed Dawn that they were still waiting at the Wagah border.

“Even if they get the NOC on Jan 27, we will adjust the schedule of their matches accordingly,” Fakhar said, infor­ming that Sri Lanka’s arrival had also been delayed and they would fly in on Thursday while Nepal joined Palestine and Bangladesh in reaching Islamabad.

Earlier, Indian Baseball Federation general secretary Harish Kumar, who is accompanying the 20-member squad, had sent a video message to the PFB, saying it was “thankful to the government of Pakistan, especially for their all efforts for the issuance of the visas to the Indian squad”.

Kumar had said they were expected to be in Pakistan by 11:30am on Wednesday but now they are waiting.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nuclear miscalculations
26 Jan, 2023

Nuclear miscalculations

IF the claim of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, that Pakistan and India came close to a nuclear exchange...
Exchange rate cap
26 Jan, 2023

Exchange rate cap

THE ‘management’ of the exchange rate by the State Bank, allegedly at the behest of the government, to ward off...
Fawad’s arrest
Updated 26 Jan, 2023

Fawad’s arrest

Does the state really need to fan public discontent in a period as fraught with uncertainty as this?
The rot within
25 Jan, 2023

The rot within

EVEN by the abysmal standards of our broken legal system, the acquittal of former SSP Rao Anwar and his 17...
Into darkness
Updated 25 Jan, 2023

Into darkness

The energy transmission infrastructure needs to be treated with more seriousness and its weaknesses removed.
Monetary policy
25 Jan, 2023

Monetary policy

THE State Bank’s decision to hike its key policy rate to a 25-year high of 17pc to anchor inflation expectations ...