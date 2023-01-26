Woman with one kidney gives birth to quadruplets in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A 28-year-old woman who has only one kidney on Wednesday gave birth to quadruplets at a local hospital in the capital.

Despite the case being complex, all four babies - one girl and three boys - and the mother are out of danger. They will be discharged on Thursday (today).

The parents already have two daughters and are residents of Banigala. The father of the newborns is an overseas Pakistani, employed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is worth mentioning that according to different surveys/reports, the risk of infant death is dramatically higher in cases where there is more than one child.

TheCaesareansection took place at Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and a team of obstetrics and the gynaecology departments was involved in the complicated procedure.

Head of the gynae department Prof Dr Bushra Kant appreciated her dedicated team of doctors, nurses and support staff for handling the delivery case successfully.

Head of Communications Imran Ali Ghouri said both departments were well equipped to deal with complex pregnancy and delivery cases, adding that the hospital provided comprehensive healthcare to all, especially mother and child, following international quality standards.

