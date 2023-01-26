School promises strict action in torture case

LAHORE: The management of Scarsdale International School has constituted a committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident of scuffle between five girl students and said a strict action will be taken against the students involved in the matter in the light of the report.

Four girls involved in torturing and bullying their classmate were suspended by the school administration in the Defence Housing Authority on Tuesday. The complainant was also suspended.

Last week, the four suspects were booked for allegedly manhandling their class fellow. They were later granted pre-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each. The court also barred police from arresting them till Jan 30.

The school managment on Wednesday issued a press release and denied the allegations being spread in some sections of the media regarding the institution.

According to the news release, at the end of the school day on Jan 16, a quarrel broke out between five students. Though two faculty members disengaged the students immediately, this aspect has been ignored by the media.

“We have appointed a committee of three senior faculty and administration members and tasked them with conducting an inquiry. The committee has taken steps and its findings will be used in a decision by the school administrators.”

