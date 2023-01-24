DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2023

Iran arrests three female journalists amid protests

AFP Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 10:32am

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested three female journalists in the past two days, local media said on Monday, amid months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.

Authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested during what they label as “riots” incited by the “enemies” of the Islamic republic.

“In the past 48 hours, at least three female journalists, namely Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei, have been arrested in Tehran,” reformist newspaper Etemad quoted the Tehran journalists’ union as saying.

The paper said the three women had been transferred to Evin prison, where many of those arrested in connection with the protests are being held. Shafiei is a freelance journalist and novelist, while Zarei writes for various reformist publications and Hashemi works for an outlet named Shahr, according to local media.

It estimated that about 80 journalists have been arrested since the start of the unrest in the country four months ago.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Days of despair
Updated 24 Jan, 2023

Days of despair

Mohsin Naqvi will have to work extra hard to prove himself worthy of the responsibility he has been entrusted with.
Modi documentary
24 Jan, 2023

Modi documentary

NEW DELHI’S extreme reaction to a BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid bare the BJP...
Stockholm outrage
24 Jan, 2023

Stockholm outrage

IT is difficult to accept the free speech argument being used to ‘defend’ frequent acts of desecration by...
Breaking the stupor
Updated 23 Jan, 2023

Breaking the stupor

'Friendly countries' have made it public that are no longer interested in providing Islamabad with anymore easy money.
Wrong approach
23 Jan, 2023

Wrong approach

PAKISTAN has for the past several decades been battling sectarianism. While targeted killings and sectarian acts of...
Saudi position
23 Jan, 2023

Saudi position

THE Saudi position not to recognise Israel until there is a two-state solution to the Palestine question is a ...