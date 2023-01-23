DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2023

Debt ceiling crisis divides US lawmakers

Anwar Iqbal Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 07:07am

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers in the United States are clearly divided into two camps over the issue of debt ceiling, with one group suggesting talks between the White House and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives while the other opposing it.

A third group of bipartisan lawmakers, however, offered a plan on Sunday to defuse the crisis that many fear could cripple the federal government if not resolved.

The new plan suggests changing the debt ceiling from a fixed dollar amount to a percentage of national economic output.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, the Republican co-chair of a moderate “problem solvers caucus”, told Fox News that instead of the current federal debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion, the new suggestion would limit debt to a share of national economic output.

The group’s Democratic co-chair, Josh Gottheimer, also backed this plan.

Other lawmakers urged the White House and the House of Representatives to resolve this issue through bilateral consultations before it gets out of hand.

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said the White House’s position to not negotiate the debt ceiling issue with the Republicans was a mistake.

“I think it is a mistake,” Manchin told CNN’s State of the Union talk show when asked if the White House’s decision to not negotiate with the GoP was correct. “We have to negotiate. This is a democracy. We have a two-party system.”

Another Democratic Senator, Tim Kaine, pointed out that President Joe Biden had already sent an invitation to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling with Republicans. 

The United States reached its technical borrowing limit of around $31.4trn last week, but the Treasury Department said it would take measures to ensure the government can pay its bills until around June. Republicans are demanding guarantees of spending cuts from the White House and Democrats for extending the debt ceiling. Since Republicans control the House, the debt ceiling cannot be extended without their endorsement.

White House officials have said they will not negotiate on that point and its supporters in Congress are demanding a swift raising of the debt limit. The Republicans, obviously, are refusing to do so.

But Manchin, although a Democrat, disagreed with the White House. “We have to negotiate. This is a democracy … we should be able to talk and find out where our differences are. And if they are irreconcilable, then you have to move on from there and let people make their decisions,” he told CNN.

Another senior Democratic lawmaker, Senator Dick Durbin, disagreed with Manchin. “Absolutely not, no negotiation on debt ceiling,” he said, noting that Republicans added trillions of dollars to the national debt under the Trump administration, “and now, they need to pay for it”.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breaking the stupor
Updated 23 Jan, 2023

Breaking the stupor

'Friendly countries' have made it public that are no longer interested in providing Islamabad with anymore easy money.
Wrong approach
23 Jan, 2023

Wrong approach

PAKISTAN has for the past several decades been battling sectarianism. While targeted killings and sectarian acts of...
Saudi position
23 Jan, 2023

Saudi position

THE Saudi position not to recognise Israel until there is a two-state solution to the Palestine question is a ...
Oil from Russia
Updated 22 Jan, 2023

Oil from Russia

Energy accounts for the largest portion of Pakistan’s imports, and cheaper oil from Russia will help somewhat lower the burgeoning trade deficit.
Shameful transphobia
22 Jan, 2023

Shameful transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA takes many forms, all of them cruel and degrading. Sometimes it emanates from unexpected quarters. On...
Football concerns
22 Jan, 2023

Football concerns

A DAY after the FIFA-AFC delegation left the country after holding meetings with officials of the Pakistan Football...