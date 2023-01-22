DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 22, 2023

Islamabad’s Jamia Hafsa students back on streets after police operation

Munawer Azeem Published January 22, 2023 Updated January 22, 2023 10:16am

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of Jamia Hafsa students on Saturday staged sit-ins at two places following a clash with police after the latter demolished an under-construction structure on Friday night at the old site of the seminary adjacent to Lal Masjid.

Till filing of this report at about 10pm, the students were present inside Lal Masjid and the road adjacent to Jamia Hafsa at G-7.

A policeman identified as constable Waqas was injured when some of the students pelted the police with stones.

A police officer told Dawn that Special Branch had informed the officers concerned about the ongoing construction work at a greenbelt adjacent to Lal Masjid and presence of construction material there.

Constable injured after protesters pelt police with stones following demolition of structure adjacent to Lal Masjid

The site was covered with tin sheets to hide the ongoing construction work, he added.

In response, officials from the capital police, administration and the CDA raided the site and demolished the structure, he said, adding the police also seized the construction material and removed them from the site.

Shortly afterwards, Umme Hasaan, wife of Maulana Abdul Aziz, along with 250 to 300 students reached Lal Masjid and staged a sit-in, the officer said.

The sit-in led to a standoff between the students and the police. The students chanted slogans against the police and pelted the personnel with stones.

As a result, the constable sustained an injury to his head, he added.

In the afternoon, Maulana Aziz also reached Lal Masjid and joined the sit-in in front of the mosque.

A mufti came out from the mosque and told the police and the administration officials that he would take the cleric and the students inside if the police force was moved to one side, said the officer.

The request was accepted by a magistrate.

Later, Maulana Aziz came out from the mosque and asked the students to cover the construction site with tents and went back inside the mosque.

Till filing of this report, the students were present at the entrance to the mosque near the weekly bazaar. Some students were also staging a sit-in at a street near Jamia Hafsa in G-7.

Police, including Anti-Riot Unit, were deployed around Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa to maintain peace, the officer added.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oil from Russia
Updated 22 Jan, 2023

Oil from Russia

Energy accounts for the largest portion of Pakistan’s imports, and cheaper oil from Russia will help somewhat lower the burgeoning trade deficit.
Shameful transphobia
22 Jan, 2023

Shameful transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA takes many forms, all of them cruel and degrading. Sometimes it emanates from unexpected quarters. On...
Football concerns
22 Jan, 2023

Football concerns

A DAY after the FIFA-AFC delegation left the country after holding meetings with officials of the Pakistan Football...
Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...